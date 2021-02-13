QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $147.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

