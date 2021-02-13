Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $41.92

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Quant has a total market cap of $506.14 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $41.92 or 0.00089705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004047 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

