Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

PWR opened at $77.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

