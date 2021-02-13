Quantis Network (QUAN) 1-Day Volume Tops $28.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $18,758.19 and approximately $28.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00279588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00081289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00089482 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.84 or 0.97885145 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

