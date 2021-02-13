Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0655 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $46.74 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01079156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.79 or 0.05654599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.