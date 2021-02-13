Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0670

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and $2.20 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.57 or 0.01034532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.14 or 0.05434277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.