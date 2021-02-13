Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $138,617.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,919.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.78 or 0.03840178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.43 or 0.00454881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $626.67 or 0.01335633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00546289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.75 or 0.00513114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00373517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00029979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,278,896 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

