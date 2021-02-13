Quark (QRK) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $533.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

