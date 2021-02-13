QuarkChain (QKC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.88 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $86.15 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.84 or 0.01078925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.05698838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

