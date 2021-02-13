QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0136

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $86.85 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

