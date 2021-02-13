QuickX Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $165,059.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $165,059.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.01078550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.80 or 0.05629645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

