QuickX Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $148,649.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.05510004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

