Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $523,144.50

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $523,144.50 and $36,449.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 180.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

