Ragnarok (RAGNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $32.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $23,175.04 and approximately $32.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 262.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00277285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00087646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00089006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.55 or 0.97870039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

