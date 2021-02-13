Rally Market Capitalization Tops $17.08 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $17.08 million and $222,905.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00275914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00088681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00087294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090815 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00065638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.34 or 0.97885309 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

