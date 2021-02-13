RAMP Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.08 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. RAMP has a market cap of $65.54 million and $12.08 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00281799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00092262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00090752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088152 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,926.17 or 0.99572240 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00063017 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,492,762 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

