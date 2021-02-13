Rapids 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,542.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $650,176.38 and approximately $1,542.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

