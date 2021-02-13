Rapidz Achieves Market Cap of $3.49 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $3.49 million and $28,441.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00073435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.72 or 0.01046582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056575 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.33 or 0.05470901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025934 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

