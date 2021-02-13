Rate3 Market Capitalization Reaches $870,480.60 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $870,480.60 and approximately $307,751.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.05510004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

