Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,580.82

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,580.82 and traded as high as $1,586.00. Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) shares last traded at $1,584.00, with a volume of 26,129 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,888.17 ($24.67).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,576.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,580.82. The company has a market cap of £910.86 million and a PE ratio of 27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

