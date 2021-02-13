RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the January 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 34,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,472.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

