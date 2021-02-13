Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.97 million and $24,981.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 70.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00280057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00094112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00088442 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,614.09 or 0.98893443 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062733 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

