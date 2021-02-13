Ravencoin Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $77,104.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00097279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00086938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087598 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,282.90 or 0.98643671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00193417 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,101,360,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.