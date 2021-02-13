Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126.34 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 98.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $469.15 million and approximately $126.34 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00283952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00066352 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.01057297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00097316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00089256 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,125,590,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

