Razor Network (RAZOR) Trading 70.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $21.18 million and $2.42 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 70.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,547,771 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

Razor Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

