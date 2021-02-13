RChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $329,016.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $20.87 million and $329,016.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RChain has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.01053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00055438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.84 or 0.05559584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.