RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.08

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and traded as high as $87.00. RDL Realisation shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.20.

About RDL Realisation (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

