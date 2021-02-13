Realio Network Hits Market Cap of $7.81 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $325,966.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00090319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088509 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.49 or 0.99322378 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062333 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.