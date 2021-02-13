Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the January 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $32.87 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 66,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

