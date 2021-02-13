Rebased Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Rebased has a market cap of $159,449.79 and approximately $593.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rebased token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00277285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00087646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00089006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.55 or 0.97870039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.