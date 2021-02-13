Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Up 85.7% in January

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 797,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 14th total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.