Red Pulse Phoenix Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.