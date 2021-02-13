RED Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,868.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $643,279.20 and approximately $27,868.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

