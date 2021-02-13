Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.66

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.66 and traded as low as $116.00. Redcentric shares last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 40,279 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £182.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34.

Get Redcentric alerts:

In other news, insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.