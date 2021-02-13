Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,003.28 or 1.00262399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00079383 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.