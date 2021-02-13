ReddCoin Price Up 98.7% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 98.7% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $179.86 million and $13.28 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.10 or 0.99949143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043918 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.77 or 0.01112881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00465456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00249745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00078896 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001916 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

