ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 115% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 115% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $178.13 million and approximately $16.88 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.59 or 0.99676097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.85 or 0.00521604 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.71 or 0.01064264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.63 or 0.00234929 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00075909 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003021 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.