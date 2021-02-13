Refereum (RFR) Trading 35.1% Higher This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Refereum has a total market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $10,422.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00064907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.17 or 0.01058111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00054689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.98 or 0.05554765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

