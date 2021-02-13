Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp cut Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

