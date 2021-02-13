Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,683 shares of company stock valued at $70,710,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,527.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,442.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.