Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $722.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $728.51 and a 200-day moving average of $648.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

