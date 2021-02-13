Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

