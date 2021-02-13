Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

