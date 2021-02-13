Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

