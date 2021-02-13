Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $97.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

