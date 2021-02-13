Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,806. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.43 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.