Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 3,926 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 107,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.