Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Up 109.4% in January

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the January 14th total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RHE opened at $6.98 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.11% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.