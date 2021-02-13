Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Short Interest Update

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RYMDF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. 301,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,143. Relay Medical has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30.
Relay Medical Company Profile
