Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Short Interest Update

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RYMDF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. 301,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,143. Relay Medical has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30.

Get Relay Medical alerts:

Relay Medical Company Profile

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. The company focuses on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors. It provides HemoPalm, a handheld blood analyzer and single-use cartridge system for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an AI and data analytics driven personal medication management system for non-adherence to treatment.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.