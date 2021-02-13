Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the January 14th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.0 days.

RLLWF opened at $3.55 on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.